BHEL Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 305 Trade Apprentice posts at bhel.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for Trade Apprentice posts. Candidates will have to visit the official website of BHEL which is careers.bhelhwr.co.in.

It should be noted that through this recruitment process, total of 305 Trade Apprentice posts will be recruited. The last date to submit the application for these posts is 19 December 2019.

It is necessary that once the candidate has submitted the online form by 19 December 2019, they will have to submit the offline application form by 27 December 2019 along with its printout and documents. Interviews for the posts will be conducted from 19 to 26 February 2020. BHEL will release the final result on 3 March 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed 12th examination from any recognized institute will be eligible to apply for BHEL Recruitment. However, it is mandatory to have ITI certificate for these posts. Candidates should be of minimum 18 years to apply for these posts and the maximum of 27 years can apply for these posts. There is age relaxation for OBC category candidates, the maximum age limit is 30 years and for SC / St category candidates the age limit is 32 years.

Important Dates

Candidates can check below the important dates for BHEL recruitment Process:-

Event Date Beginning of online application 05th December 2019 Last Date to submit application 19th December 2019 Declaration of Interview 15th February 2020 Date of Interview 19th to 26th February 2019 Declaration of Final Result 03rd March 2020 Joining Dates 27th March 2020 to 11th April 2020

Selection Process

The selection of candidates on these posts will be done on the basis of interviews. Candidates who will qualify the interview will get an opportunity to work with BHEL.

The joining date for these posts is 27 March to 11 April 2020. Candidates can check the official website of BHEL, Haridwar https://careers.bhelhwr.co.in for more information.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for BHEL Recruitment 2019

BHEL Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 305 Trade Apprentice posts at bhel.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More