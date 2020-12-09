Shape up for IIFT 2021

What is IIFT?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the notification for IIFT (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade) 2021.

IIFT is an entrance test the NTA conducts for admission to IIFT’s MBA (International Business) at the all-India level. The IIFT accepts applications for the program in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada.

Aspirants can take the computer-based entrance test for MBA (International Business) 2021 admissions on January 24, 2021.

Selection process

The NTA shortlists candidates based on their performance in IIFT 2021. The shortlisted candidates can participate in the next round.

The second round consists of essay writing, personal interview, and group discussion.

Registration

Registration for IIFT 2021 began on November 6, 2020. The last date to apply for the test is December 20, 2020. The NTA will allow corrections in applications till the first week of December 2020.

Go to the official NTA website: https://www.nta.ac.in/.

Follow the instructions after you click on the ‘Fill Online Application Form’. Fill in the required details carefully. The correction window closes on 27th December 2020.

You may download the admit card on January 11th, 2021. You must carry this admit card along with a valid photo id for the test.

IIFT 2021 Eligibility

Indian nationals:

Educational Qualification: UG degree in any stream from a recognized university with passing marks of 50% aggregate

OR

Candidates appearing in the final year of under graduation

The NTA does not specify any age limit or work experience for taking the test.

IIFT 2021 test pattern

IIFT is a multiple-choice two-hour objective type test of 200 questions. Incorrect attempts receive negative markings.

The IIFT test comprises four sections:

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VA RC)

General Knowledge (GK)

Quantitative Analysis (QA)

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LR DI)

The Syllabus:

Topics in each section:

Section Topics VA RC Grammar

Paragraph sequencing

Idioms and Phrases

Vocabulary based questions

Reading Comprehension GK Business and Economics

Awards and records

Banking

Politics

Science and records

History

Geography

International organizations

Sports QA Mensuration

Algebra

Arithmetic

Geometry

Number system

Modern mathematics

Probability

Statistics

Set theory LR DI Arrangements

Coding and decoding

Critical reasoning

Graphs and charts

Puzzles

Syllogisms

Series & Analysis

Comparisons

Deductions Pie Chart

Caselets

Centers for the test

The NTA will be hosting IIFT 2021 across several centers in India. Visit the website to select the center of your choice:

Go to the NTA website: https://www.nta.ac.in/

Download the information brochure.

https://testservices.nic.in/ExamSys/Registration/Instruction.aspx

Select the center of your choice carefully. NTA will not entertain any request for a change of center post the closing date.

Foreign Nationals and NRIs

Can foreign Nationals and NRIs apply for IIFT’s MBA (International Business)? Yes, those candidates who:

Have been residing outside India for at least 18 months as of December 31, 2020.

Have a valid passport/ travel document from a country other than India.

Qualifying test: Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT)

Application closes on: March 31, 2021.

All the best for IIFT 2021!

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIFT MBA Admission 2020-22 | Exam, Admit Card, Result

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More