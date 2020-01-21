CEED, UCEED 2020 Answer Keys Released Today on ceed.iitb.ac.in, Steps to Download Check here

The provisional answer keys of Common Entrance Examination of Design, CEED 2020 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination, UCEED 2020 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay.

Candidates appeared in the UCEED or CEED exam can check and download their answer key from the official website of CEED and UCEED. Those who had appeared in the CEED or UCEED examination can check the answer keys and match their answers for any discrepancies and also can raise their objection on it.

The answer keys will be available till 17:00 IST on January 27, 2020 on the official website and final answer keys will be available on February 4, 2020. Based on the objections raised by the individuals, the final answer key will be releasing.

The official website to get more details on the examination and to download the CEED, UCEED 2020 answer keys are www.ceed.iitb.ac.in and www.uceed.iitb.ac.in .

Steps to download IIT Bombay UCEED, CEED 2020 answer keys:

Visit the official online site of CEED and UCEED, IIT Bombay.

Click on the link that appears for UCEED answer key if you had appeared for the exam.

Click on the link of CEED answer key if you had appeared for the particular exam.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Check and download the pdf and save the answer key for future reference.

The answer keys are available only till January 27, 2020, after which they will be taken off from the website.

The candidates must inform any discrepancies in the answers on uceed@iitb.ac.in or ceed@iitb.ac.in for UCEED and CEED exams respectively. After this, the final answer key will be releasing on February 4, 2020.

Keep visiting the official website for the further process needs to be done.

