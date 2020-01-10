RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: CBT 1 Exam Delayed, Conducted between February to April 2020

The Railway Recruitment Board of India (RRB) has issued an official notification on its website, regarding the NTPC tier-1 Computer Based Text. According to the notification issued on the website, the CBT-1 examination has been postponed for some time, and the new date of examination will be announced soon by the organising committee.

RRB NTPC is one of the biggest examinations in the country. There are more than 1.6 crore candidates who have applied for this examination. The delay in the examination date has troubled many candidates.

As per the earlier notification issued on the official website of RRB, the last date for applying for this examination was 12 April 2019, and the examination was previously scheduled between June to September 2019 which has now been postponed.

After the delay, the examination is likely to be conducted between February 2020 to April 2020. But these are expected dates; the official schedule is yet to be announced by RRB. the last notification that RRB issued regarding this RRB NTPC was on October 14, 2019, which stated that the exam had been postponed.

Factors that led to the delay in the examination.

Following reasons can be assumed to be the cause of delay in examination

A large number of applications.

Unavailability of good centres to conduct CBT.

The application procedure was stretched for a long period.

Centres are booked for other RRB examinations.

Selection procedure for RRB NTPC

The selection procedure for RRB NTPC is long and complicated when compared to other competitive examinations in the country. Stages of the selection procedure are as follows.

Tier – Computer Based Test. Tier-2 Computer Based Test. Tier- 3 Computer Based Test or skill test (depending upon the post) Document verification Issuing of joining letter and postings.

Candidates will have to clear all three tiers of the recruitment process and are supposed to provide all necessary documents at the time of verification to seek the job.

Key points for candidates

Candidates who have applied for RRB-NTPC should keep the following points in mind.

Keep in touch with the official website for further notification and updates.

Do not trust any fake news regarding the same.

Use trusted sources for getting updates and information about the examination.

Candidates are also advised to keep checking their emails which they have provided in the application form.

The examination will happen anyway, so do not give up on your preparation.

Utilize this extra time given to you for enhancing your preparation and score better marks.

Work on developing your skills.

Keep an extra copy of the application form for further use.

As soon as the admit card is issued by the organising authority, check your examination centre and find its location.

FAQs:-

Question: What are the expected dates for the examination?

Answer: The exam is expected to be conducted in February-April 2020.

Question: Can I apply for the examination now?

Answer: No. the application procedure has ended.

Question: When were the exams scheduled earlier?

Answer: The exams were scheduled to be conducted between June-September 2019.

Question: When was the notification regarding the delay was released?

Answer: The notification regarding the delay was released on October 14, 2019.

