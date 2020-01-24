RINL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 189 Management Trainees in VIZAG Steel on vizagsteel.com

RINL Recruitment 2020

Every year Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, RINL announces a job opening for the post of Management Trainee and other posts. This year RINL has begun the online application procedure of VIZAG Steel Management Trainee Recruitment on January 24th, 2020 on its official site. The composed assessment will be directed in March (likely) trailed by a Personal Interview round.

Intrigued applicants can apply online on vizagsteel.com before February 13, 2020. The last date of payment of registration fee is February 14, 2020. Compiled below are the job opportunity details, application process and various highlights of RINL recruitment this year.

How to fill the application form?

First, log on to the official website of RINL, www.vizagsteel.com

Find the registration link for management trainee – technical post.

Create your account for registering yourself. This step will generate your login ID and password through which you can sign in to your account to complete the further process of enrollment.

Fill the application form with all the necessary details.

Also, you are required to upload a scanned signature and passport size photograph.

Next, you will be directed to either payment gateway or your fee payment challan will be generated, whichever is applicable.

Save your filled application form for future needs.

Vacancy Details:

Posts Number of Vacancies Ceramics 04 Chemical 26 Civil 05 Electrical 45 Instrumentation & Electronics 10 Mechanical 77 Metallurgy 19 Mining 02

Age Limit:

The candidates must not have born before January 1st, 1993, that is, is 27 years old on January 1, 2020.

Note: The upper age limit relaxation as per job notification rules.

Education Qualification:

The candidates must hold a graduate degree in relevant engineering fields from a listed Board or University.

For further information, candidates are advised to kindly refer to the official website of RINL or Vizag Steel Plant or the employment notification.

