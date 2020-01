RANGMANCH 2019 diaries

Rangmanch is an interhouse fest organized by the first year students at Praxis Business School to unveil and celebrate their worth as they get classified into three different houses- Takshashila (Green) , Nalanda(Blue) & Ujjaini(Red). Praxites tend to bend their hunches towards competitions and cultural diversities which indeed gifts a massive package of memories. Knowing people, working with them and understanding them is like the crux of RANGMANCH, It is a more than just golden memories. It is a battlefield of happiness where each house try to win the Game of Entertainment to achieve the Victory Cup . At the end of the game, all the faculties and Praxities unite together to celebrate the day of happiness.