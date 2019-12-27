PGVCL RECRUITMENT 2020 Apply for 881 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Check here How to Apply

The Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) has published the latest notification calling out interested applicants for filling up the application form for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant).

The PGVCL has released the notification to fill up 881 vacancies and therefore, the interested candidates can, therefore, visit the official website and fill up the application form.

The candidates should note that the application process has started from 26th December 2019 and they should complete with the application process on or before 15th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The application process of PGVCL recruitment has started on 26th December 2019

The last date of registration of the PGVCL recruitment is 15th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 881 vacancies for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) of the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION OF THE PGVCL RECRUITMENT 2020

The candidates who are applying for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) should make sure they have a graduation degree in B.A., B. Com., B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A from a recognized University.

They should make sure that the University is UGC approved and that the candidates have received a minimum of 55% marks in their final year of examination

AGE LIMIT

For the candidates belonging to General category, the age limit is 30 years

For the candidates belonging to reserved categories inclusive of EWS, the age limit is 35 years

However, there is relaxation in the upper age limits to the other categories as per the rules of the Government of India.

SALARY FOR THE POST OF VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ASSISTANT)

For the 1st year, the selected candidates will get a fixed remuneration of Rs 17,500

For the 2nd year to the 5th year, the selected candidates will get an incremental remuneration as per the rules

The candidates can check the official website http://www.pgvcl.com in order to get more detailed information.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE PGVCL RECRUITMENT 2020?

The candidates who are interested in applying for the post can visit the official website of PGVCL http://www.pgvcl.com They can check the notification regarding the post and should check the eligibility criteria and the educational qualification After checking all the important information, they can duly fill-up the application form on or before 15th January 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form of PGVCL recruitment?

Answer: The last date for the filling of the application form is 15th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there for PGVCL recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 881 vacancies.

Question: What is the official website of PGVCL?

Answer: The official website is http://www.pgvcl.com.

