PGIMER MD/MS Admit Card 2020 Released on pgimer.edu.in, Get Direct link here

PGIMER MD/MS Admit Card 2020

The admit card for PGIMER MD/ MS 2020 exam has been released by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Candidates who are eligible can apply for this exam through the official website of PGIMER.

Th entrance exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). The exam is scheduled to be on 30th November 2019. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm for a duration of 3 hours.

The admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the examination. Candidates must bring any of their photo ID card along with the admit card to the exam hall. Failing to produce any of these documents, candidates will not be permitted to give the exam.

The official website to get more details on PGIMER MS/MS 2020 exam and download the admit card is www.pgimer.edu.in . Candidates must go through the below mentioned instructions to download the admit card.

Steps to download the PGIMER MD/MS Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “PGIMER MD/MS 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, PGIMER MD/MS Admit Card – Direct Link.

Exam Pattern:

The question will be multiple choice types.

Total number of questions will be 250.

Each question will have 5 options with single or multiple correct responses.

There will be negative marking for each wrong attempt.

The registration process for the exam began on 26th October 2019 and ended on 14th November 2019.

