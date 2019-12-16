PGDM Communications course @ KJ Somaiya Institute & its peculiarity

I’m currently a PGDM-Communications student at SIMSR so I speak with some authority on the topic.

Here are a few details about the programme which will help you to decide the answer for yourself:

SIMSR is one of the few B-schools in India to offer a Marketing Communications specialization. PGDM-Communications at SIMSR is a specialised 2-year programme (AICTE approved) which was launched in 2012.

The course curriculum is very well-thought through and designed to cater to the current needs of the Industry. It allows students to explore different avenues in marketing like Advertising, Branding, Digital Marketing, Public Relations, etc. Few of the subjects are very unique to the PGDM-Communications course: Agency Structure, Management and Campaign logistics; Cross-cultural aspects of Communications, Media Planning and Buying; Media Programming, Account and Brand planning, Creative Writing and Appreciation of Creative, to name a few.

Classes have been very interesting where we have discussed Harvard Business Review cases, advertising campaigns and commercials in Marketing Management as well as done movie analyses for Organisational Behaviour. The pedagogy in general, is a mix of case studies, classroom discussions, guest lectures, projects, workshops, field visits and many more.

Our senior batch, the batch of 2018 – 20, on their part, has introduced a mentor-mentee Buddy programme for us wherein the senior students mentor the juniors; be it academics, live projects, competitions or placements.

PG-Comm students of both batches conduct Bigwigs, a guest lecture series and MarCquest, the flagship event of the course which spans over two days and is filled with competitions and workshops. We take pride in the fact that MarCquest is the first marketing communications festival in Mumbai and one which is attended by students across the country.

Coming to the placements, PGDM Communications students are eligible for all marketing roles. Our alumni are placed across some well-reputed organisations in various industries and the students are given ample opportunities to interact with them.

So coming back to the question, how good? Anybody who is inclined towards marketing will find PGDM-Communications to be an excellent and highly value-adding course.

