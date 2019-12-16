University Of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 89 Assistant Professor Post at Sri Venkateswara College, Steps How to Apply

The recruitment notification has been released by the University of Delhi inviting applications for the Assistant Professor (Sri Venkateswara College) posts.

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the University of Delhi (DU) Recruitment 2019 in the prescribed format on or before 28th of December 2019.

Important Date:

Particulars Date End date for receipt of online application: 28 December 2019

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Assistant Professor (Sri Venkateswara College): 89 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a decent academic record as defined by the appropriate university with a minimum of 55 percent (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) in the Master Degree in the subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from the accredited foreign university.

Additionally, fulfilling the above qualifications, the applicant must have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) held by the University Grants Commission – UGC and also the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) or a similar test approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Pay Scale-

The candidate after selection of Assistant professors is entitled to the Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs 57,700/- of the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix, in various subjects in the College respectively.

Application Fees-

The unreserved category along with the OBC and EWS applicants are expected to pay a nonrefundable application fee of Rs 500. Nevertheless, the applicants applying for more than one post must apply separately and pay fees separately.

Also, note that there shall be no application fee for SC/ST/PwD category and women applicant.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply for the University of Delhi (DU) 2019 Recruitment through the prescribed format on or before 28 December 2019. The details such as publications, qualifications, experience, screening guidelines, etc. are available on the college website www.svc.ac.ln. The candidates are required to read details before filling up the form and keep themselves updated through our page.

