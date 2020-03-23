PGDM at NIBM Pune: Is it difficult to get Admission in NIBM?

If an MBA aspirant wishes to pursue a degree in banking and financial services, his or her top choices will include the National Institute of Bank Management, Pune. The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Banking and Financial Services (B&FS) is one of the best programmes in India that focuses especially on the banking and financial sector of the country.

Many applicants in this programme often wonder about the difficulty and the competition level. Find out if it is very difficult to get into NIBM Pune or is the process very much similar like other leading B-schools of the country.

Important: NIBM Pune will accept applications for the 2020-2022 PGDM B&FS batch till 31st March 2020.

The institute receives thousands of applications each year but amongst them, only 1000 candidates receive a call to attend the second stage of the admission process. NIBM conducts interviews across six or seven prominent cities in India. Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow are the common names where the WAT and PI rounds are held. The number of shortlisted candidates for each centre varies a lot. In 2018, 328 candidates were selected to attend the Writing Ability Test and Personal Interview rounds in Delhi. Whereas in Lucknow, only 92 candidates were shortlisted for the second stage.

Does the intake capacity have any effect on the selection process?

The process of selection is very similar to other B-schools but the intake capacity makes the process a bit competitive. The total number of seats in the PGDM B&FS is 120. Around 1000 applicants attend the WAT and PI stage every year. Amongst them, only 120 students will get selected.

What should be the candidate profile for NIBM Pune?

Like any top B-schools, the following factors play an important role in the selection of the applicants for both WAT-PI and final selection.

A good score in CAT/XAT/CMAT : Applicants with 80+ percentile in CAT or XAT and 94+ percentile in CMAT will have an edge over other candidates. The higher the score, the better the chance of getting selected for both stages.

Consistent academic performance : While the minimum eligibility marks are 50%, applicants with 80 to 90% marks in 10th, 12th and Bachelor’s degree will have an advantage in the shortlisting process.

Similarly, a candidate with quality work experience will also be considered as a better profile. Nonetheless, fresher candidates will also get equal opportunity to prove their competence in the WAT and PI rounds.

How much significance does the WAT and PI rounds hold?

Good performance in both PI and WAT will determine the final selection of the candidates. After the entrance test scores, interview and the WAT holds most weightage in the final selection of the candidates. Like any other management institutes, any candidate who is performing well in these rounds will improve their chances of getting into NIBM Pune.

