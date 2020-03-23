NIBM Pune: PGDM 2020 Latest Updates and Important FAQs

The National Institute of Bank Management is regarded as one of the best colleges in India to pursue an MBA equivalent degree in Banking and Financial Services. The institute has been proving its excellence since its establishment in 1969 by the Reserve Bank of India in Pune, Maharashtra. NIBM offers a 2-years Post Graduate Diploma in Management or PGDM degree in Banking and Financial Services. Thousands of aspirants apply for this course every year but only a few hundred candidates get selected. Find out the latest updates and important FAQs related to PGDM (B&FS) 2020 Admissions below.

NIBM Pune extends deadline for PGDM (B&FS) 2020-2022 admissions. The last date to submit the application form is now 31st March 2020.

What is the intake capacity of NIBM Pune?

The intake capacity of NIBM Pune is 120. The institute also releases a waitlist of 70 or 80 students.

How many candidates get shortlisted to attend the WAT and PI stage?

For the 2018-2020 batch, 1102 candidates were shortlisted to attend the Written Ability Test and the Personal Interview process across 6 cities.

What are the documents that one must carry on the interview day?

The shortlisted candidates will have to carry the originals and a self-attested photocopy of the following documents.

CAT 2019/XAT 2020/CMAT 2020 Scorecard

Marksheet of class 10th, 12th and Bachelor’s degree and Post Graduation Marksheet (if applicable)

Work Experience certificate.

One passport size photo.

Can I skip the WAT-PI process?

No. All shortlisted candidates are required to be present at the selected WAT-PI centres. Unable to attend this stage of the admission process will deem the candidates ineligible for the final selection.

However, if a candidate cannot appear for WAT-PI in their preferred centre, he/she can opt for Pune or any other centre of their convenience.

Such applicants must notify the institute and get the confirmation by sending an email to

pgdm@nibmindia.org in advance.

What after the publication of the final merit list?

Applicants, whose names are present in the final merit list, must first accept the offer by remitting a certain amount for the programme. After remitting the money, applicants must send a confirmation mail to NIBM Pune by sending the details of the remittance.

What about the waitlisted students?

The wait-listed students will get the final admission offer in the event of a vacancy from the first merit list.

