Kerala SET 2020 Registration Process on lbscentre.in; Last Date is 10th Jan

Kerala SET 2020 Registration Process

The Kerala SET 2020 notification has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Kerala. Candidates who are interested must apply for this exam on the official website of Kerala SET.

The eligibility Criteria must be checked thoroughly before applying for the examination. The last date to register for the Kerala SET 2020 exam is 10th January 2020. The board will announce the date of the State Eligibility Test exam soon once the registration process ends.

Exam Pattern:

Kerala SET 2020 examination shall have two papers- Paper I is common for all the candidates.

The paper will be consisting of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching and Paper-II shall be a test based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

The official website to have more details on the registration process of Kerala SET 2020 exam is https://www.lbscentre.in/ . Candidates applying for the examination must check these steps to register.

Steps to apply for Kerala SET 2020:

Visit the official web page of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology as mentioned above.

Click on the “Kerala SET 2020 link” available on the home page.

Enter the required details and fill in the application form.

Go through the application once before submitting.

Make the payment and click on submit.

Your application form is submitted and take a print out of the same.

The direct link to apply for the examination is here, Kerala SET 2020 link.

The application fee which needs to be paid by the candidates belonging to General/OBC category is Rs 1000/- and Rs 500/- for SC/ST and Differently abled candidates.

Keep visiting the website, official site of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology for more related details.

<noscript><iframe title="Kerala SET Application-2020 , Eligibility,Syllabus,Fee | Major Differences between NET and SET" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cZaAP_1cOG8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Kerala SET 2020 Registration Process on lbscentre.in; Last Date is 10th Jan was last modified:

Read More