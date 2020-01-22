MICAT Admit Card 2020 Released for Phase 2 Exam at mica.ac.in, Steps How to Download

MICA is one of the leading educational institutions of India and is located in the city of Ahmedabad. Every year hundreds of thousands of students aspire to gain admission into MICA as it will help with progressing their career further and put them on the path to growth.

As so many students apply for admission, MICA conducts the MICAT examination every year for selecting the most suitable candidates for admission. MICAT examination is conducted in various phases during which the most eligible candidates are shortlisted.

Recently, MICA conducted the MICAT 2020 Phase 1 Exam in which numerous students participated. Now, that the results for the MICAT 2020 Phase 1 Exam have been declared and the list of shortlisted candidates, as well as dates, have been announced for the MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of the admit card for the MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam.

Now, there is an extremely important update for all candidates who will be appearing for the MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam to be conducted on 25th January 2020.

As per the official notification published on the website of MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam, i.e. www.mica.ac.in, admit cards for the MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam have been released on 22nd January 2020.

So, all the candidates who will be appearing for exam on 25th January 2020, must visit the official website and download their MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam Admit Card. Candidates should also take a printout for the day of the exam.

It is essential to mention here that candidates must compulsorily bring their hall ticket along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. Details pertaining to the venue, timing, and other important guidelines for MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam have been mentioned on the admit card.

MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam Admit Card: – Steps to Download

Log-on to the official website of MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam, i.e. www.mica.ac.in

On the home page, you need to look for the link “Download Admit Card” and click on it.

You will be prompted to enter your log-in credentials. Enter the details correctly and click in the submit button.

You will be able to see you admit card on the screen. Download it and take a printout for the examination day.

FAQs:-

Question: When will MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam take place?

Answer: the Exam will be conducted on 25th January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website to download the admit card?

Answer: official website is www.mica.ac.in.

Question: When will be the admit card released for MICAT 2020 Phase 2 Exam?

Answer: Admit card has already been released on 22nd December 2020.

Question: What will the GD and PI round be conducted?

Answer: GD and PI round will be conducted in Mid-March.

