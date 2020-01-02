UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy for Graduates at Ministry of Home Affairs

UPSC Recruitment 2020

The Notification has been passed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) welcoming applications for recruitment in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Enthusiastic candidates shall apply on the official websites www.upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. An aggregate of 29 vacancies is to be fulfilled through the recruitment exam.

The closing date to apply is January 16 for the same 11:59 pm respectively. The candidates need to clear a recruitment test followed by an interview to be suitable for the posts. The exam shall be of100 marks and candidates need to achieve at least 50 marks to qualify. The cut-off for the same is 45 marks for OBS and 40 marks for other special categories candidates.

Vacancy details

Total – 29 Post

Data processing assistant at National Crime Bureau, Department of Women Safety – 2Post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), Intelligence Bureau – 27Post

Age limit-

The candidate for the post of data processing assistant, the higher age shall be 30 years and for the others 35 years respectively.

Eligibility

Education Qualification:

The candidate shall hold a minimum of a bachelor’s level of degree in engineering, computer science or similar field.

How to apply

Step 1: On the standard website, upsconline.nic.in .

Step 2: Tick on ‘online recruitment application.

Step 3: Once you are redirected to a fresh page, snap on the post you wish to apply for.

Step 4: Viewed through numerous pages of instructions, tick next.

Step 5: Verify the box on the end page and proceed button.

Step 6: Enter using basic details, and verify.

Step 7: Fill all the credentials and upload images.

Step 8: Make the relevant payment asked

Step 9: Press on submit button

Application Fees

The candidate shall be Rs 25. And for those belonging to special category and females are excused from paying any fee.

Also read, UPSC Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC Job Recruitment 2020 Notification|DCIO Class A post|Salary 1lakh+|Eligibility,Syllabus|Govt Job" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9vrn7xDw_VQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy for Graduates at Ministry of Home Affairs was last modified:

Read More