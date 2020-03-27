NITIE Mumbai | Committees and Forums

NITIE lays great emphasis on the holistic development of students. The Institute provides a range of opportunities outside the classroom as well – be it industry interaction, cultural activities, sports competitions or entrepreneurial pursuits.

These Committees and Forums are the best platforms to showcase hidden talents or learn new ones. It helps in developing skills such as leadership, learning, learning how to work in groups and most importantly, you will get to know more about yourself and your capabilities.

Here is the list of different Committees & Forums that run actively in NITIE and a little about what do they do:

Alumni Committee

The NITIE Alumni Student Committee strives to develop connections among alumni, current students, faculty and management laying the platform for all stakeholders to share knowledge, gain focus, improve and develop. We offer services that stimulate interaction and maintain support mechanisms for Alumni networking.

B-Gyan

B-Gyan is an industry-institute interaction initiative at NITIE. It is an endeavor to amalgamate the rich experiences of the corporate world with the academic acumen of the students to create meaningful insights into the world of business.

Coordination Committee

Also known as the Coordcom, ensures perfect harmony among the different committees and the batch. It is also responsible for facilitating the functioning of various committees and forums, helping in their selection process, introducing or modifying the rules to be followed by the batch and solving issues faced by them.

Cultural Committee

The cultural team are responsible for keeping the spirits alive on the campus by organizing a multitude of cultural activities round the year. Be it a celebration of almost every festival or frequent open-air jamming sessions we make sure that every event last in your memory for a lifetime.

E-Cell

E-Cell is an endeavor by the NITIE students to spread the wave “ Entrepreneurship Everywhere”. In the form of various events around the year E-Cell aims to empower the aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing a platform for interactions with industrial mentors, successful entrepreneurs and funding agencies and venture capitalists.

Enactus

Enactus is a global community that unites students, academia, business and industrial community together in a single platform and work for sustainable growth of society. Students get the opportunity to use their entrepreneurial skills to benefit society by creating employment opportunities for needy people and ensuring sustainable growth for all.

International Relation Cells

IRC is the face of NITIE to the world outside India and is responsible for facilitating the exchange process for outgoing students and the hospitality of the incoming students.

IT Coordination Committee

The IT Committee acts as an interface between the students and the Computer Centre. The committee is responsible for the development of IT infrastructure in NITIE.

IMPACT

IMPACT is a dedicated group of NITIEzens who have never really forgotten what it was like to be an MBA aspirant. Having been through GATE and the grueling selection process, they endeavor to share their learning and experiences with other aspirants. Team IMPACT begins interaction with aspirants through the admissions process and guides them at every step until their internship process. We are also responsible for branding and promotion of NITIE on various platforms.

LAKSHYA

Lakshya is a unique endeavor of students of NITIE which nurtures Industry-Institute to keep students updated with current requirements of the corporate world to prepare them to handle their future portfolios efficiently.

Marketing Interest Group

The Marketing Interest Group is a small step in the march towards the enhancement of knowledge through peer learning. The idea is to bring the marketing wizards of tomorrow to a common platform and share their wealth of knowledge and experience

Media Relation Cells

Every time you see NITIE in the news, rest assured that someone from MRC has been on it for the past fortnight. MRC tracks and serves as the point of contact for 100+ media houses across the print, television, radio, magazine and web media.

Personality Development Committee

Also Known as PDC, they are committed to helping the students of NITIE in all aspects of their personal growth. In pursuance of that goal, they conduct numerous events, workshops and activities that help the students of NITIE in honing as well as showcasing different aspects of their personality.

Placement Committee

The Placement Committee at NITIE is the sole student body responsible for carrying out all placements related activities. It is a team of highly motivated students, mentored by the Placement Dean, who work towards achieving the goal of obtaining the desired placement offers for the students in terms of both profiles and organizations to work with.

SAMIKSHA

Samiksha is a committee which is also called the Industry Interaction Cell of NITIE. It looks to enrich connections of NITIE with the corporate world by organizing case studies, panel discussions, quizzes, informative talks like the TED talk.

Sports Committee

It is a student community club dedicated to the development of sports. SportsCom is responsible for all the facts/information about sports activities for the student community of NITIE Mumbai.

TDX

TDX, also known as Team Dramatix is a pool of some creative minds who create out of the box ideas to promote-School events with its excellent teasers, posters and photography.



The 12 forums at NITIE work collaborately in areas of public interests, social issues, personality development and leadership.

Arth” is NITIE’s quasi- mutual fund started as an idea with a common interest & curiosity in the capital markets and has now become a common platform of learning and achievements for the students of NITIE.

C2X, Chain to Excellence, is Operations Club of NITIE. It complements academia by keeping the students informed with the latest trends in Supply Chain Management and Operations by organizing lectures, workshops and case study events.

Govt.Project and Innovation forum serves as the bridge which connects students with government projects.

NITIE Students’ Consulting Club, otherwise known as NSC2, is dedicated to foster consulting competencies among the student fraternity at NITIE by aiming to build long-term relationships with consulting organizations.

NITIE Photography Club is also recording some of the precious moments of the NITIE life which every NITIEzen can savor for their lifetime after passing out.

NPL is the organizing forum of NITIE Premier League. It conducts Cricket Tournament which provides players an opportunity to showcase their talent and prove their mettle to the prospective team-owners.

NSQC, known as the NITIE-Strategy and Quizzing Club aims to foster a quizzing culture and make the institute synonymous with Strategic Knowledge. Project Management Club (PMC) is the forum that spearheads NITIE’s expertise in Project Management by focusing on active industry-academia collaboration.

The Rotaract Club of NITIE is a professional, leadership and community service club, founded in 2000, under the patronage of the Rotary Club of Bombay, Powai. The Club works in close conjunction with Rotary International, Rotaract District, other clubs and gets constant support and encouragement by the faculty trustee members.

SPIC MACAY, the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture among Youth is a non-profit, voluntary, apolitical and participatory movement of young people.

SAY, Sustainability And You, is NITIE’s Sustainability and Environment Management Interest Group. With the belief that “Knowledge is Power, and it grows by sharing”, SAY complements academia by keeping the students informed with the latest trends in Sustainability by organizing extramural lectures, workshops and case studies.

$treet is one of the most active forums on campus and caters to students with a wide variety of finance related interests – be it Corporate Finance, Financial Risk Modelling, Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Investment Management, or Venture Capital/Private Equity.

Join the Official Group of NITIE, Mumbai and stay updated!

Read More