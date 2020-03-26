CAT Syllabus 2020 and Question Pattern

What is CAT?

The Common Admission Test (CAT)is an online based examination whose sole purpose is to test those students who are aspiring to study the courses of business administration. The exams are based to test the students’ calibre to solve questions on the basis of qualitative ability, verbal ability, reading comprehension , data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

The CAT tests are conducted by the Indian Institute of Management on a rotational medium. A person’s CAT scores completely determines his or her affinity towards getting into the University of their Choice. The greater the scores, the greater the placements in the universities across India.

CAT is basically a test of your aptitude and not your knowledge. The CAT Syllabus 2020, question paper will comprise of 100 questions respective of the above mentioned topics, which are-

Under Quantitative Ability –

Geometry

Trigonometry

Mensuration

Ratio and Proportion

Number system

Work and Time

HCF and HCF

Algebra

Profit and Loss

Quadratic and Linear Equation

Geometric Progression

Percentages

Averages

Partnership

Time Speed Distance

Surds and Indices

Inequalities Logarithms

Under Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension , the following are-

Fill in the blanks

Grammar

Para completion and Inference

Reading Comprehension

Verbal Logic

Para jumbles

Verbal Reasoning

Syllogisms

Contextual usage

Analogies

Different usage of same word

Antonyms

Sentence completion

Jumbled paragraphs

Foreign language words used in English

Sentence correction

Idiom

One word substitution

Lastly under Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning there are

Blood Relations

Direction Sense

Puzzles

Data Arrangements

Seating Arrangements

Data Structures

Tables

Bars

Series

Coding-Decoding

Clocks and Calendars

Family tree

Venn Diagram

Syllogism

Pie Charts

Line Graphs

Proposition

Assumptions

Statements

Binary Logic

Sets

Caselets

Data Sufficiency

Coming to the Exam pattern, to understand it and get a grip of it, we need to understand subheadings by subheadings.

Quantitative Ability

Number of questions – 34 Social Weight age – 34 Types of questions – MCQ and Non Mcq Negative Marking – -1 for every wrong MCQ Topics – As given Difficulty Level – Difficulty

Verbal Ability

Number of questions – 7-11 Social Weight age – 7-11% Types of questions – Non MCQs Negative Marking – NO Topics – Para jumbles, out of context questions, error correction, vocabulary, sentence completion to analogies and critical reasoning Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate

Reading Comprehension

Number of questions – 24 to 28 Social Weight age – 24 to 28 % Types of questions – MCQs Negative Marking – -1 for ever wrong MCQ Topics – Science, history, politics, Environment, society to literature, mythology and abstract topics. Difficulty Level – Easy to Moderate

Logical Reasoning

Number of questions – 16 Social Weight age – 16 % Types of questions – MCQs and NON MCQs Negative Marking – -1 for ever wrong MCQ Topics – Matrix, arrangement, coding, graph, tables, assumptions Difficulty Level –Moderate to Difficult

Data Representation

Number of questions – 16 Social Weight age – 16 % Types of questions – MCQs and NON MCQs Negative Marking – -1 for ever wrong MCQ Topics – Pie Chart, denominations, set theory, series, sets, data sufficiency Difficulty Level – Moderate to difficult

