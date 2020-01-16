NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2020: Apply for 58 Junior Assistant, Technical Assistant and Other Posts nitrkl.ac.in
National Institute of Technology Rourkela – NIT Rourkela is seeking for candidates to hire for the various posts.
Important Dates:
Candidates should note the important dates for the recruitment process of NIT Rourkela:
- The beginning of application form is 13th January 2020.
- The last date to submit the registration form is 12th February 2020.
Vacancy Details:
Candidates should note the following vacancy details released by NIT Rourkela:
|Post Name
|Vacancy Details
|Librarian
|01
|Superintending Engineer
|01
|Deputy Registrar
|01
|Assistant Registrar
|03
|Medical Officer
|02
|Technical Assistant
|07
|Superintendent
|02
|Senior Assistant
|10
|Junior Assistant
|20
|Technician
|11
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidate should meet the below mentioned criteria for the post vacant in NIT Rourkela:
- Librarian: It is necessary for candidate to be PG with Master Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/Documentation with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 points scale or equivalent.
- Superintending Engineer Candidate should be B.E./B. Tech. in Civil Engineering or its equivalent
- Deputy Registrar candidate should be PG with Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.
- Assistant Registrar applicant should be PG with Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.
- Medical Officer (MO) Applicant should be Post Graduate with MBBS Degree or equivalent.
- Technical Assistant Candidate should be 1st Class Grade in B.E./B. Tech./MCA in relevant subject from any recognized University.
- Superintendent candidate should be 1st class Graduate with Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.
- Senior Assistant candidate should be Senior secondary from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m.
- Junior Assistant candidate should be Senior secondary from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m.
- Technician candidate should be Senior secondary with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks.
Candidates those who are interested in National Institute of Technology Rourkela should visit the official website which is https://www.nitrkl.ac.in/ for more details on the recruitment process.
