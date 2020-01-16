NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2020: Apply for 58 Junior Assistant, Technical Assistant and Other Posts nitrkl.ac.in

NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2020

National Institute of Technology Rourkela – NIT Rourkela is seeking for candidates to hire for the various posts.

Important Dates:

Candidates should note the important dates for the recruitment process of NIT Rourkela:

The beginning of application form is 13th January 2020.

The last date to submit the registration form is 12th February 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note the following vacancy details released by NIT Rourkela:

Post Name Vacancy Details Librarian 01 Superintending Engineer 01 Deputy Registrar 01 Assistant Registrar 03 Medical Officer 02 Technical Assistant 07 Superintendent 02 Senior Assistant 10 Junior Assistant 20 Technician 11

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should meet the below mentioned criteria for the post vacant in NIT Rourkela:

Librarian: It is necessary for candidate to be PG with Master Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/Documentation with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 points scale or equivalent.

Superintending Engineer Candidate should be B.E./B. Tech. in Civil Engineering or its equivalent

Deputy Registrar candidate should be PG with Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.

Assistant Registrar applicant should be PG with Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.

Medical Officer (MO) Applicant should be Post Graduate with MBBS Degree or equivalent.

Technical Assistant Candidate should be 1st Class Grade in B.E./B. Tech./MCA in relevant subject from any recognized University.

Superintendent candidate should be 1st class Graduate with Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

Senior Assistant candidate should be Senior secondary from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m.

Junior Assistant candidate should be Senior secondary from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m.

Technician candidate should be Senior secondary with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks.

Candidates those who are interested in National Institute of Technology Rourkela should visit the official website which is https://www.nitrkl.ac.in/ for more details on the recruitment process.

