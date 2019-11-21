UP Police Constable Result 2019 for 49000+ Vacancies not Releasing Today on uppbpb.gov.in, Check here for more Detail

The UP Police Constable Recruitment result will not be announced today (Tuesday). It has been delayed for two to three days. Earlier, there were reports that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRP) is going to announce the result of the 49568 constables by way of written examination on Tuesday. But now the news is that the candidates will have to wait a little more.

As per the reports, the departmental officer, the cross-checking of the OMR sheet, is operating on right now. So, the result is likely to come two to three days later. First, all the topics were discussed in the UPPRP meeting. Other departmental officers accompanied board chairman RK Vishwakarma. Throughout this time, various points were put forth, but the result declaration could not be agreed on.

After the result is published, the candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website uppbp.gov.in.

The written examination was carried on 27th and 28th January 2019 for the recruitment of 49568 posts of constable in Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC. A meeting was conducted regarding the result of this written examination though the result announcement was not agreed upon.

After the announcement of this result, the physical efficiency test will commence in December, in which successful candidates will be able to participate. The verification of candidates’ educational certificates, physical standard test, and the race will be completed in November / December 2019. The final selection result will be announced in the first week of January 2020.

Around 19 lakh applications were submitted.

As per the information received from the UP Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB), online applications were invited for recruitment to a total of 49568 posts, including 31360 posts of constable in civilian police and 18208 posts of constable in PAC. In this, applications of 19,38,643 candidates were received.

UP Police Constable Result 2019 for 49000+ Vacancies not Releasing Today on uppbpb.gov.in, Check here for more Detail was last modified:

Read More