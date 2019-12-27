AFCAT (1) 2020 Registration: Last Date to Register is 30th Dec 2019

AFCAT (1) 2020 Registration

The AFCAT 2020 online registration process comes to an end on 30th December 2019. Indian Air Force (IAF) shall be conducting the exam on 22nd and 23rd February 2020 for the recruitment of around 249 vacancies. The recruitment shall be done under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty branches.

The eligible candidates including both Men & Women for the courses commencing in January 2021. For details requirements such as education qualification age limit and other important details, candidates shall refer to official notification.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Dates for submission of online applications- 1st December 2019 till 30 December 2019 AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Download 3rd February 2020 onwards AFCAT 2020 Exam- 22nd and 23rd February 2020

Basic Documents required for registration-

Recent coloured passport size photograph in the jpg/jpeg format

Scanned copy of signatures in size mentioned in the notification

Scanned image of the thumb impression (Male- Left, Female- Right) making sure the scanned copy is cleared

Present Mobile No.

Existing Email ID

Application Fees-

The application fees shall be Rs 250 respectively.

The official web page of Indian Airforce to get more details on the recruitment is http://careerairforce.nic.in/ .

Basic requirement

The candidate shall be below the age of 25 years must be unmarried at the time of initiation of course. In the case of Widows/ Widowers and divorcees below 25 years are not eligible.

How to apply online?

Hit the official website and click on the ‘Apply Now’ link.

Search and click on the ‘Candidate’s Login’ link

Register as a new user by clicking on ‘New Candidate’.

Access personal details along with one of the valid email ID as Login credentials will be sent through email to this ID.

Username and Password received through the mail must then be entered to complete the registration part.

Fill AFCAT Application Form, make sure proper documents are uploaded

Make the respective payment as per category bifurcation

Press submit to confirm the application

For extra details refer to formal notification and stay updated through our page.

