BRBNMPL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Security Manager & Assistant Manager (Security) Posts on brbnmpl.co.in

BRBNMPL Recruitment 2020

Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited – BRBNMPL is seeking candidates to hire for the security manager and assistant manager security posts. Candidates who are interested in working with BRBNMPL should visit the official website and apply through the prescribed format.

The last date to submit the registration form is 28th February 2020. Candidates will be designated on the basis of performance in interview round.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note the following vacancies released by BRBNMPL:

There is only 01 post for Security Manager.

There are two posts for Assistant Manager Security. One post is reserved for ST candidates and one is reserved for OBC candidate.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should note the following eligibility criteria as mentioned by BRBNMPL:

For the post of Security Manager, candidate must be an officer in the rank which is equivalent to captain and above. He should also have minimum of five years of commissioned service in IAF/Indian Navy/ Indian Army. Candidate should not be more than 45 years of age as on 31st January 2020. Candidates with the experience in Industrial security and worked as security officer in any of the Public / Large Private sector organization would be preferred.

For the post Assistant Manager (Security), Candidate should be an JCO with minimum of ten years of service as JCO in EME/Signals branch of Indian Army or equivalent rank in Indian Air force or Indian Navy from Technical Branch. Candidates must be between 45 to 52 years of age to apply for this post. Candidates who are fluent in English communication and have obtained the technical diploma in the required branch would be preferred for the post.

It should be noted that there is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.

The official website is https://www.brbnmpl.co.in/english/Careers .

<noscript><iframe title="BRBNMPL Recruitment 2019 Apply @ www.brbnmpl.co.in" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HGSW64xLe_s?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More