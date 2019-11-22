Uttarpara Municipality Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 22 Vacancies on uttarparamunicipality.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

There is an important update for the candidates interested in working with the Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality in West Bengal. As per the latest notification released on 1st November 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for filling various vacancies under the ongoing Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019. The available 22 vacancies pertain to the posts of Peon, Clerk, and several other posts. The details of the available vacancies are as follows: –

Assessment In-charge – 1 vacancy

Sanitary Inspector – 1 vacancy

Storekeeper – 1 vacancy

Driver – 5 vacancies

Pump Operator – 4 vacancies

Clerk – 6 vacancies

Peon – 3 vacancies

Mazdoor – 1 vacancy

Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019: –

Publishing of the official notification: – 1 st November 2019

November 2019 Commencement of the online application process: – 1 st November 2019

November 2019 Completion of the online application process: – 30 th November 2019

November 2019 Written test for Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019: – To be announced

Applications under Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019 can be submitted only through the online mode. No hard copy applications will be considered under the ongoing recruitment drive. Candidates must log-on to the official website for Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019, i.e. www.uttarparamunicipality.in and complete the application process online.

The last date for completing the online application process is 30th November 2019. No applications will be accepted from any candidate after the cut-off date. So, the candidates must complete their application process as soon as possible. Also, there is no need to pay any application fee under Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019 for any available vacancy.

Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019: Important information

Candidates aspiring for vacancies advertised under Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019, must note the below mentioned crucial information: –

All updates or improvements pertaining to the Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019 will be published only on the official website.

Selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test, computer test, skill test, and viva voce.

Incomplete applications, applications without required documents, or applications not satisfying the eligibility criteria will be rejected.

Candidates must upload scanned copies of all educational, work-experience, caste-related certificates in the prescribed format along with the application form.

Caste certificates issued by the West Bengal government only will be considered valid for the Uttarpara Kotrung Municipality Recruitment 2019.

Call letters for the written exam and other selection processes will be released on the official website @ uttarparamunicipality.in only. Candidates must check the website for regular updates.

It is the duty of the candidates to store their user id and password carefully.

Travel arrangements for the exams and tests must be made by the candidates themselves.

