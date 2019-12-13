Goa PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Medical Officer, Professor and Other Post on gpsc.goa.gov.in

Goa PSC Recruitment 2019

The Goa Public service commission has currently released an official notification that the they are recruiting for the role of Medical officer and the post of professor. The candidates who are willing and interested to apply for the post of medical officer and professor can apply for the post from December 13, 2019. The candidates want to apply for the post have to apply before the last date on December 27, 2019.

Important Dates:

The candidates have to make note of the following important dates:

Events Dates The starting date to apply for application form December 13, 2019. The last date to apply for application form December 27, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://gpsc.goa.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of Medical officer and professor should have to following eligibility criteria.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

To become a medical officer the candidates, have to be a holder of the Bachelor of medicine and the Bachelor of the surgery degree from any institute which is recognized by the Goa Public Service Commission. The candidates should also be trained by the national AIDS control organization.

The candidates should be fluent in the Marathi language.

The candidates who are interested to become the Assistant director of education he should be a holder of Master degree with 2 nd class from any recognized university or college.

class from any recognized university or college. To become a professor the candidates should be a scholar with relevant research in the subject which he or she is interested to teach. The candidate should be an active participant in all the research activity. The candidate in order to be eligible must have published a minimum of 10 articles at least.

The candidates who wants to apply should not be over the age of 45.

