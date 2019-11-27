Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019: Apply for 275 Trade Apprentice Posts on indiannavy.nic.in

Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019

Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam has welcomed applications for enlistment to the post of Apprentice. Interested aspirants can apply to the posts through the endorsed organization at the very latest 5 December 2019.

Job Summary:

Notification Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019: 275 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts Last Date for Registration (Online) Dec 5, 2019 Last Date Receiving Applications (Offline) 12th December 2019 Written Examination Date 29th January 2020 Result Declaration 31st January 2020 Date for Interview 03rd to 06th February 2020 Medical Examination Date 04th to 15th February 2020 Training Commencement Date 01st April 2020 Official URL https://www.indiannavy.nic.in/ City Vishakhapatnam State Andhra Pradesh Country India

Number of posts

Carpenter- 23 Posts

Electronics Mechanic-32 Posts

Electrician – 29 Posts

Fitter-29 Posts

Foundryman- 07 Posts

Instrument Mechanic-15 Posts

Machinist-19 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel)- 14 Posts

Painter (General) – 15 Posts

Pipe Fitter- 21 Posts

R & A/C Mechanic- 19 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 23 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker- 29 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have passed SSC/Matric/Std X with at least 50%and ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in relevant trades with at least 65%.

Age Limit:

General/OBC – The date of birth of the individual must be between 01 Apr 1999 to 01 Apr 2006

SC/ST – The date of birth of the individual must be between 01 Apr 1994 to 01 Apr 2006

How to apply:

Interested applicants can apply for Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam Recruitment 2019 through the online mode at the latest 05 December 2019. For further information and details, applicants can read the official notice issued by Naval Dockyard and go through the official site for most recent updates.

As per Annexure-1 (For Apprentice), Offline application along with relevant documents should be sent by post to DAS(V) by 12th Dec 2019 post which the candidature would be cancelled. The address for the post is: “To the Officer-in-Charge (for Apprenticeship), Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, VM Naval Base S.O., P.O., Visakhapatnam -530 014, Andhra Pradesh”.

