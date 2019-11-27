EPFO Assistant Final Result 2019 Declared at epfindiagov.in, Steps to Download Scorecard

Employees Provident Fund Organisation is a statutory agency operating under the aegis of the Central Government of India. It is responsible for offering insurance cover and medical treatment for employees of the organisations, private as well as the public sector, registered with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation. Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO, operates through various regional and local offices that it has spread over the major cities in the country.

In order to ensure smooth operations, EPFO conducts recruitment drives regularly to select the most suitable candidates. Under the ongoing recruitment drive, i.e. EPFO Assistant 2019, EPFO conducted different stages for selection of 240 most appropriate candidates for various assistant profiles with the organisation. The EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 was conducted on 7th November 2019 across various centres in the country, in which several candidates participated.

EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 to avoid any confusion later on: –

EPFO Assistant Prelim Exam Admit Card – 20 th July 2019 to 30 th July 2019

July 2019 to 30 July 2019 EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam 2019 – 30 th July 2019 to 31 st July 2019

July 2019 to 31 July 2019 EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 – 7 th November 2019

November 2019 EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Result – 26th November 2019

Ever since the exam was conducted successfully, candidates were waiting for declaration of the result for EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019.

Now, there is a crucial update for the candidates who had participated in the EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 on 7th November 2019. As per the notification released on the official website of EPFO, the result for the EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 has now been declared.

Candidates need to log on to the official website of EPFO @ www.epfindia.gov.in and download their results immediately. The notification further states that 240 candidates have now been provisionally selected for the post of Assistant (Section Officer). Candidates are advised to take a printout of their final result for future reference.

EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019: Steps to download

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their result for EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of EPFO @ epfindia.gov.in

Now, on the home page of the website, locate the link “EPFO Assistant Final Result 2019.” This link will be available in the Miscellaneous/recruitment section.

Now, click on the link to visit the results page.

If prompted, enter your login details.

The result will be available in a PDF format.

Download the result and save it on your system.

Take a printout for further reference.

The appointment letters will be issued to the selected candidates in some time.

