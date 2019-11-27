University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply for 39 Teaching (Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening) Posts on zakirhusainpgeve.in

University of Delhi Recruitment 2019

The University of Delhi has welcomed applications for the Teaching (Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening) posts. Interested applicants can apply for Post University of Delhi Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format prior to 07 December 2019.

Important Date:

Last Date of Submission of Application (Online): 07 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Bengali: 01 Posts

Commerce: 08 Posts

Environmental Studies: 01 Post

Economics: 03 Posts

English: 04 Posts

History: 03 Posts

Hindi: 03 Posts

Mathematics: 02 Posts

Political Science: 06 Posts

Persian: 03 Posts

Philosophy: 01 Post

Sanskrit: 02 Posts

Urdu: 02 Posts

Job Summary:

Notification University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 39 Teaching (Zakir Husain Delhi College Evening) Posts Official URL https://www.zakirhusainpgeve.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The base Qualification for appointment as Assistant Professor is Masters certificate with 55% marks (or a proportionate grade in a point-scale if such reviewing framework is followed) in a concerned/concerned subject from a University or a pertinent degree from a certified foreign University.

Other than satisfying the above criteria, the candidate should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) directed by the UGC or the CSIR. Extra insights regarding Eligibility and Qualifications are accessible on the College Website.

How to Apply:

Interested applicants can apply for Post University of Delhi Recruitment 2019 through the mentioned format at the latest 07 December 2019.

Further details about the job posts are available on the University’s official website. Candidates are requested to check the official website to know all the criteria in detail before applying for the post.

