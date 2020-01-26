Lucknow Metro JE, Assistant, Assistant Manager & PR Assistant 2020 Answer Key Released on lmrcl.com

Lucknow Metro 2020 Answer Key

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation ltd (LMRCL) has recently released the answer key for the online examination conducted for the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant, Assistant Manager and Public Relations Assistant. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check the answer key on the official website which is www.lmrcl.com

The answer key will be available from 25th January 2020 till 30th January 2020 and candidates can download the answer key from the website. Candidates will have the right to raise the questions on answer key if they have any.

According to the official website “Answer Keys against questions asked in written examinations for various posts of UPMRCL examination on 20th January 2020 and 22nd January 2020 vide advertisement no. LMRC/HR/Rectt/P/18/2019 dated 20th November 2019 are live till 30th January 2020. You are requested to raise the online objections pertaining to answers / Options if any from 25th January 2020 to 30th January 2020”

LMRCL or the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) will release the final result after considering all the objections received on the answer key. The result will be released on the official website. Applicants who will clear the written test will be called for the document verification round.

The Lucknow metro rail corporation examination was conducted at various centres in Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or another city of U.P. The examination was held on two dates in January – 20th January 2020 and 22nd January 2020.

Candidates would require to login using their login ID and Date of Birth as mentioned during the application form to download the answer key. The direct link to download the answer is https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1139/63678/login.html. The answer key uploaded will also help the candidates to calculate their estimate score in the exam.

