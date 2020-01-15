Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply for Jr Executive (Trainee) Posts on rnsbindia.com

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020

Rajkot Municipal Corporation has welcomed applications for the enlistment of Junior Executive (Trainee) Posts in Halvad and Nagpur areas on a fixed-term contract job basis with a monthly fixed stipend.

Online Applications are welcomed for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Posts. Qualified individuals can apply through the official site from 14 January to 23 January 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application – 14 January to 23 January 2020

Job Location:

For Junior Executive (Trainee) – Halvad

For Junior Executive (Trainee) – Nagpur

The site to get more details on the recruitment is https://rnsbindia.com/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess First Class Graduate (Excluding Arts) OR Any Post Graduate (Excluding Arts) and,

2 years of work experience in any Co-Operative bank or any financial institution is desirable. Candidate should also have a proper understanding of Computer knowledge

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit is 30 Years.

Note: The upper age limit relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

How to Apply?

The Eligible candidates who are interested must apply for the post at Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank’s website following the below instructions.

Visit the RNSB official website

Find the link for enrolment available on the homepage.

Fill up the online application form with correct details as required

Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.

After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further references.

