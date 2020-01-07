My daily schedule at JGBS

My typical day at JGBS generally begins with a morning run around the campus or a workout session at the gym. I am a morning person, so I usually start this exercise session of mine by 6:00 am in the morning. It works well with breakfast at mess being served at 7:30 am. Post breakfast I rush to my room to take notebooks, laptop etc. to be able to hit class time at 9:40 am. We usually have 3 classes on 2 days and 2 on 3 days of the 5-day week. There are breaks in between- lunch break being smaller than the one between class 2 and class 3 of the day. I prefer staying back in the library to complete my class or additional class readings.

Post snacks in the evening I prefer having some fun around the campus as it helps me detox for the day and rejuvenate for the next day. I go for a swim in the summer, play basketball at times or simply hit the TV room if I don’t really feel like doing much. There are hangout spots around campus- a newly opened lounge, the famous and ‘infamous’ Yellow Box, Bytes, Express City Field etc. I hit these places occasionally. Unlike students of other schools at Jindal University we have a tighter schedule as MBA is more intensive compared to other degrees offered on campus. I make it a point to get back in bed by 11:00 PM.

Assignments and Projects? Yeah, I stuff these between snacks and dinner time.If a project we are working on is stuck due to a challenge or if we want to just catch up with a friend or a crush Amul or Chai Tapri are the fast food points that are open till 2 am in night. I love my life at JGBS.

To know about JGBS, follow [Official] Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) Admissions Query Thread 2020-2022 | PaGaLGuY

– Pravas Pandey

Read More