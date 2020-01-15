MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 Result Declared on mpsc.gov.in; Steps to check here

MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 Result

The State Services Main Examination 2019 Result has been declared by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates appeared in the MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 exam can download the result from the official website of MPSC.

The result has been released on 14th January 2020. MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 was held from 13 July to 15 July 2019. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres. A total of 1326 candidates have been declared qualified for the next round of the selection process as per the State Services Main Exam Result 2019 notice issued by the MPSC.

The MP Commission has also released the category wise MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 cut-off marks on the basis of which the candidates have been declared qualified for the next round of SSE 2019. Candidates securing 459 marks in General Category have been qualified for next round, while for female candidates in General category, Cut-Off has been decided 417 marks. Least cut-off has been fixed for ST candidates in Sports quota, which is 144 marks.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the MPSC State Services Main Exam 2019 Result is www.mpsc.gov.in .

Steps to Check the MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019 & Cut-Off:

Visit the website of MPSC as mentioned above.

Go to the “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page.

Click on the link “State Services (Main) Examination 2019-Written exam result (Desk 14-A)” corresponding to the date 14 January 2020 available.

Candidates can check the List of Roll Numbers of Candidates qualified in Main exam in the form of a pdf file.

Press “CTRL + F”, to find your individual roll number.

Check and save the copy of the PDF file for the future reference.

