Jammu University Post Basic BSc Nursing 2019 Exam Schedule Published on coeju.com, Check for more details here

Jammu University Post Basic BSc Nursing exam 2019 Exam Schedule

The date sheet of Post Basic BSc Nursing exam 2019 has been released by the Jammu University. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the date sheet from the official website of Jammu University.

The date sheet was released on 19th November 2019. It got released on the official site of Controller of Examinations. The exam will begin from 2nd December 2019 and will end on 28th December 2019.

The practical examination for Jammu University will be from 1st to 3rd January 2020.

The official website through which the candidates can download their respective date sheet is www.coeju.com . Candidates must check the below mentioned steps to download the date sheet.

How to download the exam date sheet?

Visit the official website of Jammu University.

Click on the “Jammu University Post Basic BSc Nursing exam 2019 date sheet” link on the home page.

A PDF file will appear.

Check and download the date sheet.

Print and keep the date sheet with you for further reference.

The University has also released the exam centre notice on the official site of Controller of Examinations. The examination will be conducted in examination hall A and examination hall B. Candidates can find the roll number of the candidates to sit on that particular exam hall.

The respective colleges will conduct the practical examination. The use of mobile phones, pagers, wireless sets, headphones, scientific calculators, electronic gadgets and weapons, etc are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Get in touch with the official website for more details and timely updates.

