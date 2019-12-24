MPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 200 Vacancies for Combined State Civil Services Exam on mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020 for 200 Civil Posts.

The candidate needs to send online applications for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020. The last date to apply for MPSC Civil Service Exam 2020 on or before 13 January 2020. The prelims exam will be taken on 05 April 2020 and the mains exam on 02, 03 and 04 August 2020.

Exam Pattern:

The exam shall be carried in two phases-

MPSC State Services 2020 Prelims Exam

MPSC State Services 2020 Mains Exam.

Important Dates:

Opening Date of MPSC State Service Exam Online Application – 23 December 2019

Closing Date for MPSC State Service Online Application Submission – 13 January 2020

MPSC State Services 2020 Prelims Exam – 05 April 2020

MPSC State Services Mains Exam 2020 – 02, 03 and 04 August 2020

The official web site to get more detailed information on the recruitment process is https://www.mpsc.gov.in/ .

Vacancy Details-

Combined State Civil Services Posts – 200 Posts for Class A Officer and Class B Officer

Assistant State Tax Commissioner -10Post

Deputy Chief Executive Officer -7Post

Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer -1Post

Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department – 25Post

Class Officer – 25Post

Deputy Superintendent, Land Record – 6Post

Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee – 6Post

Naib Tehsildar -73Post

Other Posts – 47Post

Age Limit:

The candidate should be holding a Minimum of 17 Years.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a Bachelor’s Degree in a suitable field.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of the applicants will get done based on MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020, MPSC State Services 2020 Mains Exam and Personal Interview respectively.

Qualified candidates can apply through an online application through official website on or before 13 January 2020.

