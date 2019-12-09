NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019: Apply for Non-Teaching Posts on nitkkr.ac.in

NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2019

The national institute of technology, Kurukshetra has released an official notification stating that they are recruiting candidates for the non-teaching staff posts. The candidates who are willing and eligible to apply for the post can do so on the official website of the National Institute of Technology from December 9, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to submit online application December 9, 2019. Last date to submit online application January 10, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for the post of Registrar and sports administrator the candidate should fulfill the following eligibility criteria.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://nitkkr.ac.in/ .

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

REGISTRAR: The candidate should have both under graduate and post graduate degree with a minimum of 55 % from any college or university which is recognized. The candidates should have a work experience of working as an Assistant professor in any department for a minim of 15 years in order to apply for the post of registrar at the National Institute of Technology. The candidates who have minimum 15 years of experience of working as a deputy registrar can also apply for the post of registrar.

SENIOR SPORTS ADVISOR: The candidates who wants to apply for the post of Senior Sports advisor should have a under graduate degree and a post graduate degree in either Physical Education or sports education with a minimum of 60 % marks from any recognized college or university. The candidates should pass the National level test and the physical test which will be conducted by the National Institute of Technology to get posted.

However, the candidates have to complete the process of application on or before the last date to submit the application form on January 10, 2019.

