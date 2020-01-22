Jaipur Metro (JMRC) Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window Extended till 31st January, Steps How to Apply

Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation is the agency responsible for the metro rail project in the city of Jaipur. This project is being viewed as extremely important for the city and as such Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation is pushing ahead with the work.

In order to maintain the quality and pace of its work, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation had floated a requirement for qualified personnel for various posts in the organisation. As per the official notification, the total number of available vacancies under JMRC Recruitment 2020 is 39.

The online application process for the JMRC Recruitment 2020 commenced on 23rd December 2019. As expected, numerous candidates applied for the available vacancies. But many candidates were unable to complete their applications on time.

As a result, the application deadline for JMRC Recruitment 2020 has now been extended. Candidates can log-on to the official website of JMRC Recruitment 2020, i.e. www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in and complete their applications.

It is pertinent for the interested candidates to note that the last date for submission of online applications under JMRC Recruitment 2020 has now been extended to 31st January 2020.

As the deadline is not expected to be extended any further, candidates who are interested in the ongoing recruitment drive must log-on to the official website of JMRC Recruitment 2020 and complete their application as soon as possible.

After the deadline, the online applications process will close, and no new applications will be accepted. So, the candidates should not wait for the last day and instead complete their application right away.

JMRC Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The details of the available vacancies under JMRC Recruitment 2020 is as follows: – Station Controller / Train Operator – 4 vacancies Maintainer Fitter – 1 vacancy Junior Engineer Civil – 4 vacancies Maintainer Electronics – 9 vacancies Junior Engineer Electronics – 3 vacancies Maintainer Electrician – 8 vacancies Junior Engineer Electrical – 4 vacancies Customer Relation Assistant – 6 vacancies



The application fee payable by candidates is as follows: –

General Category Candidates or Candidates from other states – Rs. 500/- OBC, SBC, BC Category candidates – Rs. 400/- ST and SC candidates – Rs. 250/- PH Candidates – Rs. 250/-



FAQs:

Question: Which is the last date to apply for JMRC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 31st January 2020 is the last date for submission of online applications.

Question: Which is the official website for JMRC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under JMRC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Total of 39 vacancies are available under JMRC Recruitment 2020.

Question: What is the application fee payable by general category candidates?

Answer: Application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 500.

