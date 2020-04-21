Events and Guest Sessions at ISB&M

Unveiling the Budget: India 2020

“The desire to create and analyze must be one of the deepest yearnings of the young generations.”

To aggrandize and amplify the knowledge of students about the Union Budget 2020, TOFI Club of International School of Business & Media curated the 3rd and final level of the event “Unveiling the Budget: India 2020” where six panelists deliberated on the ups & downs of the economy and highlights of the 2nd budget proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The students shortlisted from the first level were given the window of opportunity to partake in the final level which was focused on presentation about post analysis of the Union Budget. All the teams participated exuberantly and the winners from SIMS and ISB&M college won the cash prize worth Rs.15000. The event was exhilarating and informative for everyone. Without an analysis you’re just another person with non-quantifiable opinions anyway. So Isb&m provide the platform to talk about india budget 2020 to enhance the knowledge of students which is very important for each and every individual of india to know about it.

Alumni Talk by Mr. Amit Kumar Sharma !!!

“Everything that happens to you is a reflection of what you believe about yourself. We cannot outperform our level of self-esteem.”

Our alumni, Mr. Amit Kumar Sharma, Self-Awareness coach at DSOUL, visited our campus to enlighten the students with his words. The alumni shared his own experiences of life and talked a lot about the importance of self-esteem and self-awareness in today’s youth. He also recounted some of his own memories. Staying positive and being aware of your own capabilities always makes a person more learned and diligent. Everyone carried away some or the other learning from the session. So isb&m believes that this kind of guest talk is very important for our student to be motivated and be focused on a particular goal.

Guest talk by NVT power [ TDK group]

International School of Business & Media witnessed a Guest Talk today by NVT Power, which is a TDK Group company. The guests were Mr. Sugreev Tiwari (Head – HR & IR), Mr. Jayesh Sinha (Head – CS & Material Planning) and Ms. Ankita Bhat (Lead – Talent Acquisition). TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The talk was meant for both the junior and the senior batch having their specialization as HR. Mr. Tiwari talked about how practical knowledge is important in any and all HR operations. He also talked about the pressing issue of professionals with poor basic knowledge working on the field, and thus gave insights on the same.

