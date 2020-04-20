College students exempted from payment of college fees until the lockdown is lifted: AICTE

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission, two apex bodies in the Indian educational sector, has issued a statement that colleges have been directed to not demand any fees from the students, till the nationwide lockdown is lifted, and the normalcy resumes.

This announcement from AICTE came after there were several reports in media that certain educational institutions are forcing the students to pay the fees despite the lockdown.

As per a letter issued by Mr. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, to all AICTE institutions, “It has come to the knowledge of AICTE that certain standalone institutions are insisting that students should pay the fees, including admission fees, during the lockdown.”

The letter further adds that “It is clarified that colleges/institutions should not insist on payment of fees till the ongoing lockdown is lifted, and normalcy is restored.”

Mr. Rajive Kumar stated that in due course, new guidelines would be issued by AICTE regarding revised timelines for fee payment. He also elaborated that all the institutions have been directed to display this information on their official website and also convey it to students via email.

It has been reported that UGC and AICTE will soon issue a revised academic calendar, which will be followed by all educational institutions affiliated to either or both of the apex bodies. Colleges have been instructed to continue conducting their classes through online mediums until the extended lockdown is relaxed.

The letter issued by Mr. Rajive Kumar further states that a committee has been constituted by the UGC, which will make recommendations pertaining to key issues like conducting semester exams, the award of marks, passing criteria, and other key issues.

Those students who have been unable to pursue their internships due to the nationwide lockdown have been advised to try their internships on work from home basis. Though, the deadlines for completion of the internship requirements have been extended until December 2020.

