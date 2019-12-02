Bihar Legislative Council Driver Posts Admit Card 2019 Released on biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Download here

Bihar Legislative Council Driver Posts Admit Card 2019

The Admit Card for Driver Posts has been released by the Bihar Legislative Council. Candidates can download the admit released on the official website of Bihar Legislative Council.

The admit along with a short notification has been released on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Parishad. The downloading procedure of the admit card has been started and will continue till 6th December 2019.

Candidates needs to keep their registration number and password ready to login to the official website of Bihar Legislative Council. Those who have applied for the Driver Posts can must download the admit card within deadline.

The official website to get more details on the Bihar Legislative Council Driver 2019 exam and download the admit card is www.biharvidhanparishad.gov.in .

Steps to download Bihar Legislative Council Driver Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of Bihar Legislative Council.

Click on the “Vacancy” section on the home page.

Go to the Driver Admit Card Displaying on the Home Page.

Enter your credentials like registration number and date of birth to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for Bihar Legislative Council Driver Admit Card 2019.

This recruitment exam is being held to recruit for the posts Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Driver, and Security Guard Posts against the advertisement no 02/2019, 04/2019, 05/2019, 06/2019. Right now, only Driver Post’s admit card has been released.

The admit card is one of the mandatory documents to be carried to the exam hall. Candidates must bring it without fail or else they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Visit the official website for more updates on selection process and other details.

