Major Structural Readjustments are Required in B-Schools to meet today’s Requirements

This time of the Covid-19 pandemic is a difficult time for everyone including the major B-Schools. While most of the B-Schools have decided to push back the admission dates, the rest are waiting for more applicants to fill their seats.

For students, it is tough especially since this is the season for internships and placements and a few others have just started working. Salaried employees from various sectors are facing pay cuts and many low their workers are also being let off.

Several academicians are attempting to revise this year’s curriculum to incorporate courses relevant to the pandemic into across disciplines in their respective MBA and PGDM programs. From business strategy and human resource to supply chain management and marketing, everything is evolving during this time.

Complete lockdown of diurnal activities did have economic consequences. However, we must also ensure that we do not go into recession. This involves\ several interplaying factors which the government, people, along with all the administrative institutions must uphold with proper caution.

The two primary skill sets of an MBA graduate are practical thinking and the ability to garner knowledge. In this regard, MBA programs have to live up to the expectations of not only recruiters but all the stakeholders including students.

The following are a few possible ways to ensure continuous up-gradation of the MBA programs:

Prioritising online learning instruments:

In today’s world, we are witnessing a major rise in the number of work at home opportunities and online learning because the Covid-19 pandemic coerces us to stay indoors. Around 1.5 billion students across the world have been affected by the closure of schools and colleges. According to an Economic Times report, the nationwide closures have affected over 72 per cent of the global student fraternity.

Teaching professionals in various regions across India are shifting to online learning modules from conventional classroom models to ensure that there is no compromise when it comes to developing learning opportunities for the students. This feature might continue to persist even after the schools and colleges reopen.

Personalised Learning Experience:

This refers to the fact that a student can choose to learn at their own pace according to their learning patterns and capacity. In the long run, with AI-enabled learning experiences, each student would benefit from personalised systems as the pedagogy models will be tailor-made for them.

People and institutions are looking towards collaborating with different applications and online platforms where they could conduct online lectures to motivate the students in continuing their education and reduce the rates of dropouts that may otherwise increase due to the pandemic at large.

Teaching Strategies for the post-pandemic era :

In the current geopolitical scenario, the students and scholars are the best bet to find solutions to the consequences of the Covid-19 hence they must be given the impetus to excel in their endeavours

even during this time of the pandemic.

Given the current condition of the economy, the issues of unemployment, the downfall of the manufacturing industry and fraying of the food supply chain, students can invest their valuable time in learning not only new skills but also designing methods that help our nation grow at a global level.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Source: BWeducation Business World

Read More