LM Thapar School of Management calls for its MBA admissions 2020-22

LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM) has released its notification for MBA admissions 2020-22. The program offered at LMTSM, Thapar University Patiala is a rigorous program that aimed at creating next world leaders, future entrepreneurs for creating a future sustainable society. Candidates who wish to apply to the program need to visit the application page available on the college website and follow the specific instructions for the admissions to this course.

LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM) was established on 23rd July 2007 as the major programme under the Thapar institute of engineering and technology, Patiala and is located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, The city beautiful.

LMTSM offers a 2-year full-time course for the students who are interested in pursuing a management degree from a reputed college. LMTSM is the only college in India to offer more than 9 specializations in the field of marketing, HRM, finance, operations, information systems, International Business and many more. To provide global each richness to the students and faculty, LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM) has several joint projects with universities around the world. LMTSM has numerous collaboration with our partner universities that helps in the promotion and creation of academic programmes, shared study, and sharing of student and academic staff through an exchange program. It provides its students a chance to attend internships and programmes at various foreign institutions in countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Italy, Malta (EU), Australia, Denmark, Ireland, and Israel.

The university also offers scholarships to deserving candidates. The interested students should make sure that the scholarships are based on the profile of the candidate and the scores scored in the qualifying examinations.

The MBA batch of 2018-2020 had a great start with the placement process. The college’s placement cell has successfully able to bring companies from the diverse sector such as FMCG, Finance, IT and sales & marketing for the specific job roles.

