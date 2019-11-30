Government Medical College in Kapurthala, Punjab: Moving Towards Better Tomorrow

Government Medical College in Kapurthala, Punjab

The Notification has been passed by Centre that it has been giving approval for the establishment of a government medical college at Kapurthala with an outlay of Rs 325 crore, a Punjab government release said on Thursday.

According to it, the approval been received by the state government from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also, as per the report received, the college would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which 60 percent — Rs 195 crore — would be incurred by the Centre. And the remaining 40 percent — Rs 130 crore — would be given by the Punjab government.

Also, these colleges will be set up a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges associated with current district and referral hospitals, the release added.

The forthcoming government medical college is the first-of-its-kind in the Doaba region with an intake volume of 100 seats. It would be effective in providing quality healthcare and diagnostic services, besides giving reason to medical education and research in the region, it said.

There are already three government medical colleges in Amritsar, Faridkot, and Patiala. Extra government medical college is being set up at SAS Nagar Mohali, and the fifth one has been approved for Kapurthala.

According to a request from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Centre has also passed a proposal for up-gradation of the civil hospital, thereby intensifying its bed strength from 220 to 500 with the latest medical infrastructural conveniences added to the hospital.

The state government has now identified 11 acres of land to build the medical college, at a mileage of 1.5 km from the local civil hospital.

Aside from the total of Rs 325 crore to be spent on infrastructure, Rs 50 crore has been set out for installation of the essential medical equipment in the college, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thanked by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for sanctioning the medical college at Kapurthala, stating he fulfilled a long-standing demand of the components of this area who had been suffering due to lack of basic medical facilities in the district.

