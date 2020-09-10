Last Date for DU JAT 2020 Extended- Know how to apply for BMS/BBE/BFIA programmes

Delhi University conducts the JAT examination every year for the selection of eminent aspirants from across the country for programmes like BBE, BMS, BFIA and BBA.

The registration for JAT was initiated from 20th June 2020; however, due to the present scenario of health crisis across different sections of the country, the authorities have extended the registration date for the same.

The last date for registration was extended until 31st July 2020, as per the guidelines issued by the Delhi University. The link for registration has been uploaded on the official site of the university, wherein students can apply for programmes like BMS, BFIA, BBA and BBE.

The last date for registration was initially 4th July 2020; however, the date has been extended witnessing the outstretch of the virus across the length and breadth of the country.

The link for applying for entrance based and merit-based selection has been generated on the official website, i.e., du.ac.in.

Know how to apply for DU JAT 2020

For applying for a diverse course offered by the Delhi University, the aspirants are required to access the registration link generated on the official website of the university. Here are a few steps which the aspirants can follow while the registration process for JAT 2020.

Step 1- The aspirants are required to visit the official website of Delhi University to reach the registration window for applying for JAT 2020 test.

Step 2- The homepage of the website would showcase ‘Admission 2020’ tab. The aspirants must click it for further process.

Step 3- The aspirants would then be directed to another window showcasing different programmes. Here, the aspirants must click on ‘UG Admission Portal 2020’. The direct link for DU JAT 2020 registration would also be available on the website. Aspirants can click on the link for direct access.

Step 4- Further, the registration page would be flashed on the screen. Aspirants would be required to fill in important and authentic information like contact details, email, etc. after submitting the information; aspirants would receive personal username and password. These personal credentials would be required whenever the candidate wishes to access his/her account for admission status or updates.

Step 5- After the registration process, aspirants would be different towards the application form. Here, the candidate would be required to submit details like the parent’s name, educational qualifications, address, etc. along with scanned copies of signature and photograph. At this step, the aspirant may be required to submit other supporting documents as well.

Step 6- After filling the application form, the candidate would be directed towards the fee payment portal. Among different payment options, the candidate can choose one and submit the required fee for the same.

Step 7- After fee payment, aspirants are usually advised to download and print their application form for future purpose.

Important details to remember while filling the DU JAT 2020 application form

While filling the application form, the aspirant would be required to submit a few important documents along with scanned copies of signature and photograph. Therefore, it is essential to know to keep the necessary documents handy before filling the application form for DU JAT 2020.

The candidate must also make sure that all the documents, signature and photograph provided must be authentic; otherwise, it would risk the aspirant’s selection process for the required course.

For filling the application form, the following documents would be required- Academic records (10th and 12th mark sheets), Aadhar card, etc. each document must of the required size

The aspirant would also be required to submit authentic contact details and emails.

The scanned photograph and signature must be of the required size, as mentioned in the application guidelines.

Here are the size specifications and format for the documents required during the application process.

S No Required Documents Document Format Max/Min File Size 1 Scanned Photograph .jpg or jpeg 20KB / 50 KB 2 Class 10th Board Certificate .jpg/jpeg/pdf 75 KB / 150 KB 3 Class XII Board Marksheet .jpg/jpeg/pdf 75 KB / 150 KB 4 Sports Certificate (if any) .jpg/jpeg/pdf 75KB / 500 KB 5 ECA Certificate .jpg/jpeg/png 75KB / 500 KB

Application Fee for DU JAT 2020

Before filling the application form for DU JAT 2020, the aspirants must be aware of application fee as per their respective categories. The application fee is required to be paid in online mode through multiple payment modes available post the submission of the application form.

The fee payment differs from one category to another. Here is a glimpse at the application fee for DU JAT 2020 as per categories.

General Category- INR 750

Scheduled Category/ Scheduled Tribe- INR 300

Physically Handicapped- INR 300

The aspirants are advised to visit the official website for DU JAT 2020 to know more about the guidelines of the test and other necessary information.

