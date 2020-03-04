Last Minute IMT Hyderabad GE-PI Tips

The Institute of Management Technology or IMT has 3 campuses in India (Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad) and one in Dubai. The application process for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management is over and now applicants are gearing up for the CT, GE and PI rounds, the second stage of the IMT Admission Process.

Of all the aforementioned campuses, IMT Hyderabad is the youngest. Established in 2011, IMT Hyderabad has been able to demonstrate its calibre and quality of management education by constantly ranking amongst the best management colleges in South India and India.

Every year, about 1000 candidates apply and compete for the 240 seats of IMT Hyderabad. Candidates are shortlisted based on the management entrances cut-off and merit to attend the second stage- GE and PI rounds of the MBA admissions.

IMT Hyderabad will conduct the GE and PI rounds from the first week of February to the first week of March for the 2020-2022 batch’s final selection.

Critical Thinking (CT)

The CT round of IMT Hyderabad assessed the Critical Thinking of an applicant. Candidates were given a random general or abstract topic and had to write an essay of 300 words within a short period. As per the latest brochure, there is no mention of the CT round being part of the selection process.

Group Exercise

While there is no mention of GE being a final selection parameter on the official website of IMT Hyderabad, the Admission Brochure lists it as an important criterion for the preparation of the final merit list. The GE or Group Discussion is a key factor to determine the ability of a candidate to work in a team.

The GE round also facilitates the assessment of leadership skills, speaking skills, ability to present and think quickly for the panellists.

Some crucial IMT Hyderabad GE tips are as follows

Do not cut anybody’s point in the middle. Allow the other candidate to finish first.

Pick up the momentum quickly and only when you have a valid argument.

Do not rush to start the interview if you do not have a proper argument. Allow the others to speak first and try to formulate your stance based on that point.

If you know facts and figures relevant to the topic, be sure to use them in your arguments.

Prepare for the GE by reading about contemporary social, political and management issues.

Always make eye contact while speaking.

Personal Interview (PI)

The IMT Hyderabad Personal Interview process lasts for approximately 25 to 30 minutes. The panellists assess a candidate’s following skills.

Communication skills.

Real-time reasoning skills.

Agility and Analytical Skills.

Ability to handle the pressure.

General and Management Knowledge.

Work experience time and quality (if applicable).

How to crack the IMT Hyderabad PI round?

To turn any MBA college’s interview in your favour, you must follow the below-listed basic but very important criteria.

Read your CV very carefully and be aware of your achievements and academics.

Be honest. Do not lie about your Resume or work experience.

Refresh the important topics of your undergraduate discipline.

Prepare a list of all important questions asked in an MBA institute’s admission institute. Prepare honest answers to questions such as “Why MBA?” or “Why IMT Hyderabad?”.

Read about IMT Hyderabad.

Most importantly, always smile and answer all the questions politely.

Final Merit List Publication

IMT Hyderabad will prepare the final merit list based on the following criterion.

Best Standardized Aptitude Test Score- CAT 2019/XAT/GMAT/CMAT 2020

Past Academic Score and Undergraduate Institute’s Reputation

Quality and the total duration of Work Experience (if any).

PI and GE performance.

Final Selection Parameters

Entrance Test Score 35% Academic Performance and Quality of the Undergraduate College/ University 35% Work Experience 10% Personal Interview Performance 20% Total 100%

