BMC Answer Key 2019 Released on bmcgujarat.com, Steps How to Download

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation conducted the exam for the various vacancies available under the BMC Recruitment 2019. Under BMC Recruitment 2019, 34 vacancies pertain to the post of Junior Clerk, 14 vacancies pertain to the post of Technical Assistant, and 3 vacancies pertain to the post of Gynaecologist.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the advertised vacancies and were to appear for the exam on 15th December 2019 across various centres in the city. After the exam was conducted successfully, candidates were waiting for any new update from BMC regarding the BMC Recruitment 2019.

Now, there is a crucial update for candidates who had appeared for either of the three exams conducted by Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation on 15th December 2019.

As per the latest notification published on the official website of BMC @ www.bmcgujarat.com, the provisional answer key for the various exams conducted on 15th December 2019 has now been published on the official website of BMC.

So, all the candidates who had appeared for either of the exams on 15th December 2019, must log-on to the official website of BMC and download the answer key as soon as possible.

It is essential that the candidates download the answer key as it would not only help them in calculating their estimated scores but would also help to identify any errors in the answer key. If the candidates wish to raise any objections, they must do so through email only.

The last date for receipt of the objections is 26th December 2019. So, the candidates must explain their objection in detail and attach documentary evidence to back their claims. Any objections received without documentary evidence or received after the cut-off date will not be considered.

After all the representations are received by the BMC, they will be assessed, and if found correct, the necessary changes will be made in the answer key. Afterwards, the final answer key for will be released by BMC along with the final result at a later date.

Steps to download the answer key

Log-on to the official website of BMC @ bmcgujarat.com.

Now, on the home page of the website, scroll to the section titled “Recent News/Events.”

Here you must click on the link “BMC Junior Clerk, Technical Assistant, Gynaecologist Answer Key 2019.”

Click on the link relevant to you and the answer key will open in a PDF format.

Download it and take a printout for ease of checking.

If any errors are found, raise the objections through email.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the final result announced?

Answer: The final result for BMC Recruitment 2019 will be announced at a later date to be specified by BMC.

Question: When was the BMC Recruitment 2019 exam conducted by BMC?

Answer: The exams were conducted by BMC on 15th December 2019.

Question: Which is the website to download the answer key?

Answer: The official website of BMC is www.bmcgujarat.com.

Question: How many vacancies are available under BMC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 51 vacancies are available wherein 34 vacancies pertain to the post of Junior Clerk, 14 vacancies pertain to the post of Technical Assistant, and 3 vacancies pertain to the post of Gynaecologist.

