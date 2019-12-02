East Central Railway (ECR) Recruitment 2019: Attend Walk-in for 04 Specialist Doctor Posts; Check Details on ecr.indianrailways.gov.in
The notification has been passed by East Central Railway (ECR) inviting applications for the Specialist Doctor posts. The qualified candidates shall walk-in-interview scheduled on 13 December 2019.
Important Date:
- Walk-in-interview: 13 December 2019
Vacancy Details:
- Specialist Doctor Pediatric: 01 Post
- Specialist Doctor Surgeon: 01 Post
- Specialist Doctor Orthopedic: 01 Post
- Specialist Doctor Cardiologist: 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit:
The candidate should not exceed 53 years as on 01 December 2019 for Specialist, which is relax able by 05 (five) years for candidates relating to SC/ST community & 03 (three) years for OBC as the case may be.
The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://ecr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .
Educational Qualification
- Specialist Doctor Pediatric:
The candidate should be MD/Diploma in Pediatric.
- Specialist Doctor Surgeon:
The candidate should be MS/Lap & G.S.
- Specialist Doctor Orthopedic:
The candidate should be MS Diploma in Ortho.
- Specialist Doctor Cardiologist:
The candidate should be MD/DM/DNB in cardiology/MD (Medicine). (a)Degree/Diploma in the corresponding specialty.
(b)Also, the candidate must be registered with the Medical Council of India/Medical Council of State.
How to Apply:
The qualified candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 13 December 2019. The candidate planning to join as Contract Medical Practitioner should apply on the provided format (enclosed) and submit the same up to 09:00 am on 13 December 2019 at the venue along with self-attested copies of following documents and attend the “walk-in-Interview” with original certificates mentioned
- Evidence of age.
- Evidence of passing MBBS, Internship, Degree, Diploma & other educational qualifications.
- Proof of registration in Indian Medical Council/Medical Council of State.
- Evidence of _caste in case of SC/ST candidate & non-creamy layer certificate in case of OBC candidates. (only on prescribed format for Central Government will be accepted in case of OBC). (I Mark Sheet(s) of relevant qualification(s).
- They should also hold 04 (four) copies of recent passport size photographs with self-signature.
For more details the candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.
