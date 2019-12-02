East Central Railway (ECR) Recruitment 2019: Attend Walk-in for 04 Specialist Doctor Posts; Check Details on ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

East Central Railway (ECR) Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by East Central Railway (ECR) inviting applications for the Specialist Doctor posts. The qualified candidates shall walk-in-interview scheduled on 13 December 2019.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview: 13 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Specialist Doctor Pediatric: 01 Post

Specialist Doctor Surgeon: 01 Post

Specialist Doctor Orthopedic: 01 Post

Specialist Doctor Cardiologist: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate should not exceed 53 years as on 01 December 2019 for Specialist, which is relax able by 05 (five) years for candidates relating to SC/ST community & 03 (three) years for OBC as the case may be.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://ecr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

Educational Qualification

Specialist Doctor Pediatric:

The candidate should be MD/Diploma in Pediatric.

Specialist Doctor Surgeon:

The candidate should be MS/Lap & G.S.

Specialist Doctor Orthopedic:

The candidate should be MS Diploma in Ortho.

Specialist Doctor Cardiologist:

The candidate should be MD/DM/DNB in cardiology/MD (Medicine). (a)Degree/Diploma in the corresponding specialty.

(b)Also, the candidate must be registered with the Medical Council of India/Medical Council of State.

How to Apply:

The qualified candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 13 December 2019. The candidate planning to join as Contract Medical Practitioner should apply on the provided format (enclosed) and submit the same up to 09:00 am on 13 December 2019 at the venue along with self-attested copies of following documents and attend the “walk-in-Interview” with original certificates mentioned

Evidence of age.

Evidence of passing MBBS, Internship, Degree, Diploma & other educational qualifications.

Proof of registration in Indian Medical Council/Medical Council of State.

Evidence of _caste in case of SC/ST candidate & non-creamy layer certificate in case of OBC candidates. (only on prescribed format for Central Government will be accepted in case of OBC). (I Mark Sheet(s) of relevant qualification(s).

They should also hold 04 (four) copies of recent passport size photographs with self-signature.

For more details the candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

