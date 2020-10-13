Central University of Odisha: MBA Entrance Exam Deferred

In a recent update, the Central University of Odisha (CUO) has shared fresh updates on the executive MBA programme offered by the university. As per the latest updates shared by the Central University of Odisha (CUO), the entrance test fovvvvvvvvvr executive MBA programme was scheduled on 5th October 2020.

However, the entrance exam has now been postponed until further notice. The test date has been postponed due to the requests made by the candidates considering the present view on the health crisis in the country.

The university has not shared the new schedule for the executive MBA entrance test, but as per the CUO press release, the date is likely to be announced shortly.

The new schedule for the test will be shared on the official website of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) and other social media websites.

The initial schedule of the executive MBA programme was shared by the university in the second week of August. As per the programme details, the executive MBA programmes aims at polishing the managerial skills of the aspirants.

Further, the students would also be able to enhance their production skills and opening career pathways in both national and international industries and corporate sectors.

Moreover, aspirants would be able to learn more of different industries like technical institutions, government and non-government organisation, state-level industries, etc. among others.

Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of the university, i.e. www.cuo.ac.in. for more updates on the test schedule and guidelines. The information has been shared through a press release by Dr Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relation Officer.

