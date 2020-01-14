HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1099 Vacancies JE, Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and Other Posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in
HPSSC Recruitment 2020
The application process for the post of Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and other has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC). Candidates who are interested and also eligible must apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2020.
Important Dates:
|Name of the Event
|Dates
|The online application process started on
|31st December 2019
|Last date to submit the application from is
|30th January 2020
Job Highlights:
|Notification
|HPSSC Recruitment 2020
|Notification Date
|30th December 2019
|Deadline of the Submission
|Jan 30, 2020
|Official URL or website
|http://www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in/
|Name of the City
|Hamirpur
|Name of the State
|Himachal Pradesh
|Name of the Country
|India
|Education Qualification
|Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Secondary, Senior Secondary
|Functional Area
|Administration, Medical, Other Functional Area
Vacancy Details:
- Staff Nurse: 349 Posts
- Statistical Assistant: 8 Posts
- Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 – 10 Posts
- Perfusionist – 1 Post
- Laboratory Technician – 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant – 1 Post
- Computer Operator – 1 Post
- Electrician – 5 Posts
- Steno Typist – 31 Posts
- Store Keeper – 9 Posts
- Marketing Assistant – 2 Posts
- Supervisor – 41 Posts
- Junior Auditor – 13 Posts
- Auditor – 5 Posts
- Computer Programmer – 3 Posts
- Conductor – 568 Posts
- Clerk – 9 Posts
- Junior Scale Stenographer – 3 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts
- Field Assistant – 1 Post
- Accounts Clerk – 13 Posts
- Civil Defence Instructor/Chief Instructor/Platoon Commander/Admn. Officer and Asst Store Officer – 3 Posts
- Senior Technician (Electrician) – 1 Post
- Technician (Refrigeration) – 4 Posts
- Technician (Electrical) – 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse – Candidates must have a degree of 10+2 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education. Candidate must have qualified “A” Grade Nurse (Diploma in GNM) or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University.
- Statistical Assistant – Candidates must have B. Com or B. Sc (Non-Medical) or B.A. with Economics/Mathematics/Statistics from a recognized University.
- Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 – Candidates must have a 10+2 in Science or its equivalent from the recognized Board of the School Education/University or One-year Diploma in the Medical Laboratory Technology from any recognized university or B. Sc Degree in the Medical Laboratory Technology.
- Perfusionist – Candidates with B.Sc. Degree in Perfusion Technology from any recognized University.
- Laboratory Assistant – Candidates with B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with Physics as one of the branches from any recognized University.
Candidates can apply for the HPSSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 January 2020.
