IDBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 61 Agricultural Officer and other Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Selection Process

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), which initially operated as an independent bank, later started functioning as a bank under the Government of India. It has become one of the most popular banks today with a lot of people turning to choose the bank over other popular banks. Today IDBI functions as a private bank for regulatory purposes.

The bank is quite well known and thus a recruitment opportunity by the bank should not be missed by candidates interested in working in the banking and administrative sector. If there is any recruitment opportunity available, the bank provides it through its official website.

According to a recent notification several posts are vacant for the Specialist Cadre Officer (SPO). All the posts included, there are as much as 61 vacancies. Interested candidates can start applying for the posts as the last date of application is 12th December, 2019. The applications had started on 28th November, 2019.

Candidates can make a note of the vacancy details for the various posts of Special Cadre Officer –

Agricultural Officer : 40 vacancies

Faculty Behavioural Sciences : 1 vacancy

Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker) : 14 vacancies

Fraud Risk Management (Investigative Checker) : 5 vacancies

Transaction Monitoring Team (Head) : 1 vacancy

In order to make the online application for any of the posts stated above, candidates can follow the steps which are stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of IDBI Bank, which is https://www.idbibank.in/index.asp

Step-2 : Click on the Careers tab under the ‘Personal’ option on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Select the “Current Openings” option under this tab.

Step-4 : Look for the link which reads “ Recruitment of Specialist Officers – 2019 (post advertised in Nov 2019)”

Step-5 : Under this link click on the “Online Application for the post of Specialist Officers”

Step-6 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to login with their personal credentials. They must register as a new candidate, if they are not registered already.

Step-7 : The form must be filled up carefully and without any mistakes.

Step-8 : Make the payment of the application fees. The payment should be made by the online mode only.

Step-9 : One must take out a printout of the application form for future references.

Candidates must note that the selection procedure for these posts will involve a Group Discussion (GD) and/or a Personal Interview. Those who manage to score high in the interview or GD will be recruited by the IDBI Bank.

Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website of IDBI Bank for any updates pertaining to the selection process.

IDBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 61 Agricultural Officer and other Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Selection Process was last modified:

