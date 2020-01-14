JNVST Exam 2020: Over 30 Lakh Students appear For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test

On 11th January 2020, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Samiti concluded the admission test for 2020-21 academic session. This examination was conducted in a number of 8252 centres in 561 districts. Every year the admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is made at Class VI through Selection Test.

The JNV admission test is considered as one of the biggest examinations and is held for selecting students predominantly from rural areas and the applicant ratio for the session of 2020-21 is 63:1

Over 30,46,506 candidates were registered for the JNV examination this year, out of which only 48,000 candidates were to be selected. Out of the 3 lakh students, the percentage of female candidates was 41.69 percent, 19.05 per cent candidates belonged to SC category, and 29.23 percent candidates were from ST category and 83.91 percent of candidates were from rural areas.

Last year for the JNV selection test, there were a total of 30,10,710 candidates who had registered for the test and out of which there were a total of 45.2 per cent of female candidates, 18.13 candidates from SC category, 27.42 per cent candidates from ST category and 81.26 per cent candidates from rural areas

According to the admission policy of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, at the Block level at least 75 percent of the seats have to be filled from rural areas and the rest of the seats are to be filled from the open merit list of the district.

In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes the reservation if seats are provided in proportion to their population and this proportion in the district will be provided such that the reservation will be less than the national average i.e. 15 per cent for the SC candidates and 7.5 per cent for the ST candidates. But taken together with the subject to a maximum of 50 per cent for both the categories that is SC and ST taken together.

It is also seen that around 33 per cent of the total seats are filled by the female candidates. Also, as per the GOI norms, there is a provision for the Divyang children i.e. Orthopedically Handicapped, Hearing Impaired and Visually Handicapped.

Presently, there is around 40 percent of students who are girls, and also there is around 44 per cent of SC and ST candidates out of the total student strength. In 2019 there was around 93 per cent of students that belonged from rural areas.

According to the officials, the results of the Class 6 entrance examination will be released in the month of May. Once the result is published, the candidates can visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya i.e. nvshq.org and check their respective results.

Read More