HSSC 2015 VLDA Final Result Announced on hssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download here

    HSSC 2015 VLDA Final Result: Candidates can download the result announced on hssc.gov.in.

    HSSC 2015 VLDA Final Result
    The final result (remaining) for the post of 2015 Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) for the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana has been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

    Candidates appeared in the HSSC 2015 exam can check their result on the official website of HSSC. The commission has declared the result on 13th January 2020. A notification has been released for the result of HSSSC VLDA 2015.

    The Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall treat the SBC posts to be under the Unreserved/General Category in respect of all advertisements where result of SBC has been put on hold due to Court Orders as per the State Government.

    The site to get more details on the recruitment exam and to download the HSSC VLDA 2015 result is www.hssc.gov.in .

    Steps to download HSSC 2015 VLDA final result:

    • Visit the website page of HSSC as mentioned above in this article.
    • Click on the “HSSC 2015 VLDA final result” link.
    • Check and download the HSSC 2015 VLDA final result.
    • Take a print of the HSSC VLDA 2015 result for future reference.

    Here is the direct link to access HSSC 2015 VLDA recruitment final result.

    This recruitment exam has been held by the HSSC to fulfil the vacancy of 797 positions and this is the second edition of the final result after the high court order. The second edition has a total of 275 names that have been selected for the post.

    The first edition of the result was declared on March 5th, 2019.

