CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2019: Over 7.71 Lakh Students Appear, Final Stage Scheduled on 29th November 2019

The Aryabhata Maths Challenge 2019 will be conducted from 18th November to 22nd November 2019 for the students of classes from VIII to Class X. A total of 7,71,214 students from various schools appeared in the CBSE mathematical competency assessment. The examination that has commenced from 18th November 2019, Monday and students of classes VIII to X appeared in the same.

Stages of Exam

According to the notification, the first stage of challenge will be conducted from 18th November till 22nd November 2019. From 5,457 affiliated schools, a total of Seven lakh seventy-one thousand two hundred and fourteen (7,71,214) are participating in the first stage of Ganit Challenge. It is definitely going to be one of the largest joyful assessments in the country.

The final stage of the Ganit Challenge is scheduled to be conducted on 29th November 2019. The final stage will be computer based test and top three students from each registered school will appear in the final stage.

Purpose of Test

The CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2019 will have primarily focus on the extent where students are able to apply mathematics in their daily life. It’s main purpose is to promote joyful learning of mathematics.

According to the official notification, “The ability to reason logically and present arguments in creative and convincing ways is a skill that is becoming increasingly important in today’s world. In mathematics, it is essential that students learn with proper reasoning and assumptions, they can arrive at results that they can fully trust to be true in a wide variety of real-life contexts.”

About TEST

CBSE Aryabhata Challenge will consists of areas which include the application of maths in daily life. It will be all about the joy of learning mathematics and mathematical ability. The examination will be for duration of one hour and there will be no negative marking in the examination. The registration fee is of INR 900 and can register on the official website.

